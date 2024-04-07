In operation from June, the system will analyze databases to propose decisions based on standards of the Justice system

The Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, said on Saturday (April 6, 2024) that the AGU (General Attorney's Office of the Union) will use artificial intelligence to review requests for benefits denied by the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The procedure would prevent people who had their request rejected from taking legal action.

“After the benefit is denied by the INSS, we will encourage the insured, instead of directly seeking justice, to first visit our counter”, said Messias during the panel “How AI can revolutionize the Brazilian Justice system”, at 10th Brazil Conferenceevent organized by Brazilian students from universities in Boston (USA).

According to Messias, a pilot of the “Pacifica” project, created to “dejudicialize the AGU”, will begin operating in June. The initiative is a partnership with the Federal Public Defender's Office for issues related to Social Security.

“I believe this is a project that will revolutionize the justice system”, stated Messiah.

The Union's attorney general, however, highlighted that, as AI will be based on a set of decision-making standards, a concern in the use of technology is the reproduction of injustices. According to him, it is necessary to discuss “to what extent surveillance and excessive automation will lead to the reproduction of a pattern of injustice”. He also highlighted the need to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in the country.

According to Messias, a large part of AGU's actions refer to Social Security. By relieving the judiciary with the new system, Justice will be able to focus on “fundamental questions of our citizenship”.

BRAZIL CONFERENCE

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

Watch live:

Read more: