Deadline for consensual negotiation on increasing government seats on the company's board ends on Tuesday (19th March)

A AGU (Attorney General of the Union) will request an extension of the deadline for the work of the CCAF (Chamber of Mediation and Conciliation of the Federal Administration) which negotiates an increase in the number of government seats in the Eletrobras. The discussion going to arbitration was determined by the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Nunes Marques, after the AGU filed a lawsuit to question the Union's limit of 1 seat on the company's board, even with control of 42% of the shares.

In the decision, the minister determined a period of 90 days for the parties to seek an amicable solution. The deadline ends on Tuesday (19th March) and the government and Eletrobras have not yet reached an agreement. If the parties do not decide by consensus, the action will be taken to the STF plenary. AGU understands that arbitration is the most appropriate way to resolve the conflict.

This Friday (15th March), Eletrobras informed that work at the CCAF continues in progress and that the company and the Union are determined “to attempt conciliation and a consensual and friendly solution between the parties”. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 254 kB).

Understand

In May, AGU filed a lawsuit with the STF to question the limit of up to 10% of the Union's voting rights in Eletrobras. The text that privatized the company changed the voting capital, regardless of the shareholding of each shareholder.

The action signed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wants the section to only apply to the voting rights of shares acquired after privatization. When Eletrobras ceased to be state-owned, in June 2022, the Union now has only 1 seat on the company's board, although it holds 42% of the shares.