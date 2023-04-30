The Advocacy General of the Union filed a public civil action against 27 extremists identified by the Senate Police intelligence from recordings they published on social networks, commemorating the invasion of the National Congress during the coup acts of January 8 and even recording the clash with the legislative police.

This is the seventh action taken by the agency to the Federal Court against funders of the coup acts of January 8 and radicals who invaded and destroyed the premises of the Planalto, Federal Supreme Court and Congress.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, the 28th, asking for compensation for damages caused to public property. In all, the damage caused by the anti-democratic offensive is estimated at R$ 26.2 million, so far.

The lawsuits brought by the AGU in the wake of the coup acts already affect 250 people, three companies, an association and a union.

The body still requires compensation for collective moral damage ‘for the attack on fundamental values ​​of the Democratic State of Law’.

The AGU brings the radicals into action in the civil sphere, and, in parallel, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Police continue to investigate the acts of January 8.

There are investigators who are already facing criminal proceedings for participating in the anti-democratic offensive – 150 alleged instigators of the acts and 150 executors of the vandalism registered in Praça dos Três Poderes.

See the list of actions brought by the AGU in the case of coup acts:

– Action nº 1 – Asks for the condemnation of 54 people, three companies, an association and a union identified as financing the coup acts of January 8th. During the process, the assets of the defendants were blocked;

– Action nº 2 – Asks for the conviction of 40 prisoners in flagrante delicto for participating in the invasion and depredation of the seats of Congress, Planalto and Supreme Court. During the process, the assets of the defendants were blocked;

– Action nº 3 – Asks for the condemnation of another 42 prisoners for participating in the coup acts. During the process, the assets of the defendants were blocked;

– Action nº 4 – Requests condemnation against 42 arrested in flagrante delicto during the acts. During the process, the assets of the defendants were blocked;

– Action nº 5 – Asks for the condemnation of suspects of financing the charter of buses for acts to pay compensation for collective moral damages of R$ 100 million;

– Action nº 6 – Asks for the condemnation of prisoners in flagrante delicto inside the Planalto Palace participating in acts of depredation.