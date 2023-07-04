Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023 – 21:46

The Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) for associating ‘Africans with a low intelligence quotient, including comparing them to monkeys’. The body asks the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the parliamentarian for alleged racism.

Since Wednesday, the 28th, the Attorney General’s Office has been studying ‘appropriate legal measures’ against a deputy considering the statement given on the ‘3 Irmãos Podcast’ program. Presenter Rodrigo Barbosa Arantes is also cited in the criminal complaint.

The AGU maintains that the pair’s discriminatory statements, ‘by associating Africans with intelligence quotient – ​​low IQ, even comparing it to monkeys, and this fact to the existence of dictatorships, clearly point to the practice of crime’.

“The demonstration is clearly discriminatory, as it differentiates the cognitive capacity of human beings considering their African origin, a continent in which the majority of the population is known to be black, concluding that they would not be able to understand a democratic regime”, emphasized the AGU.

The document was prepared by the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracy (PNDD), which argues that Gustavo Gayer’s statements have ‘no correlation with parliamentary activity’ – “the subject discussed, in addition to being prejudiced and discriminatory, had no relevance to the legislative activity, nor with any other attribution of the Chamber of Deputies and the National Congress”

The action adds to that of the Minister of Human Rights Silvio Almeida, who said he had taken the case not only to the PGR, but also to the Federal Police and the Chamber of Deputies. Deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) also called the House Ethics Council to evaluate the parliamentarian’s statements.

WITH THE WORD, THE DEPUTY

WITH THE WORD, THE DEPUTY

Until the publication of this article, the report sought contact with the parliamentarian, but without success. The space is open for demonstrations.
























