Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 22:06

The Attorney General's Office (AGU) defended this Monday, 11th, in an opinion sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that ministers overturn the law that amnesties fines applied during the pandemic in São Paulo. The opinion was sent in a lawsuit filed by the PT.

The project converted into law is an initiative of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and was approved by the State Legislative Assembly last month. The São Paulo government will stop collecting R$72.1 million.

All fines were forgiven for violations of decrees that imposed quarantine, the use of masks in public spaces and the suspension of non-essential services at the height of the covid-19 crisis. The amnesty benefits Bolsonaro supporters allied with the government, including former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In response to Minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the action, the AGU stated that the governor and state deputies acted contrary to the duty to protect public health.

The law, in the AGU's assessment, creates a government guideline “condescending to impunity”, puts the authority and credibility of public authorities at risk and “explicitly encourages” non-compliance with health measures.

“It is undisputed that the fines applied during this period can only make the population aware of the seriousness of the measures taken then if they are required and collected, through regular administrative procedures”, says an excerpt of the opinion sent to the STF.

Before making a decision, Fux must wait for the opinion of the Attorney General's Office (PGR). The governor and the Legislative Assembly have already provided information to the STF.

Tarcísio argued that, with the end of the most critical period of the pandemic, the fines could be forgiven. He further claimed that the collection of fines was overloading the government's administrative structure.

The Legislative Assembly of São Paulo followed the same line and argued that it would not make sense to maintain penalties imposed during the emergency period. Another argument is that the fines were not intended to increase revenue.