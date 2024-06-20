Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/19/2024 – 22:28

In a statement sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) stated that the resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) that prohibited fetal asystole was unconstitutional. The procedure is used to perform abortions in cases provided for by law, such as pregnancies resulting from rape.

According to the letter, signed by Jorge Messias, the rule issued by the CFM “intended, albeit covertly, to change the legal discipline on the issue of abortion”. The AGU highlighted that the topic can only be discussed through Congress.

“The attacked resolution, therefore, creates a dangerous precedent in which professional councils may, abusing the power to regulate the profession legally entrusted to them, create embarrassments and attempt to impede public policies provided for by law or, worse, formulate and propose new public policies without provision in law”, says the opinion.

In addition to being invalid, the AGU highlighted that the ban issued by the CFM, on merit, “significantly impacts vulnerable groups, such as children and adolescents and poor and black women, disregarding the difficulties they have in accessing the procedure, which, many Sometimes, it creates the need to interrupt pregnancies in more advanced stages.”

Furthermore, the AGU considered that the resolution ignored technical standards on the topic. “The induction of fetal asystole is the recommended procedure for carrying out a legal abortion, especially in pregnancies with advanced gestation periods”, highlighted the entity.

The CFM resolution had already been suspended since May, as determined by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In parallel, a bill that amends the Penal Code and prohibits abortions, under any circumstances, after 22 weeks of pregnancy began to be processed urgently in the Chamber.

The proposal equates abortion to simple homicide, providing the pregnant woman with six to twenty years in prison, which exceeds the penalty for the crime of rape, six to ten years.