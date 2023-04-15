Reimbursement charged from the accused is R$ 26.2 million; Advocacy General also calls for the conviction of those involved

A AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) has filed a public civil action so that 45 people are condemned to reimburse the Union for the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, during the extremist acts of January 8th. Here’s the full of the press release (232 KB).

The accused were arrested red-handed inside the Planalto Palace, had preventive detention decreed and are being investigated for the acts. Part of the group, already denounced by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), is in provisional freedom subject to precautionary measures.

The AGU also asked for the blocking of the accused’s assets as a way of making it possible to reimburse the damage caused to the property in the event of a final conviction.

The amount to be blocked rose from R$ 20.7 million, pointed out in the property damage actions that had been filed so far, to R$ 26.2 million. The increase occurred due to the update of the calculation of the damage caused to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) building, before at R$ 5.9 million, now at R$ 11.4 million.

So far, the Union has filed 6 lawsuits to hold accountable those involved in the participation or financing of the acts of January 8th. The actions involve 223 people, 3 companies, an association and a union.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanada. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.