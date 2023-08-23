Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 4:55 pm

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) released this Tuesday, 22, a technical opinion favorable to oil exploration in the Foz do Amazonas basin. O Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) anticipated that the Minister of AGU, Jorge Messias, was studying an opinion to resolve the impasse installed in the government between the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME ).

In the understanding of the AGU, the Environmental Assessment of the Sedimentary Area (AAAS) is not indispensable and cannot prevent the carrying out of environmental licensing of oil and natural gas exploration and production enterprises.

“The understanding defended by the bodies of the Advocacy General of the Union was adopted by the Federal Supreme Court (…), an opportunity in which it was decided that the environmental viability of an enterprise must be attested in the environmental licensing, and not in the AAAS”, said the AGU in the opinion.

The AGU manifestation is a response to a request from the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, regarding the process for drilling the FZA-M-59 block, located on the so-called Equatorial Margin, 175 kilometers from the mouth of the Amazon River, in the north from the country.

In May, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) denied a license to drill a well in the block. The agency argued, among other points, that it was necessary to carry out strategic studies (AAAS) in the basin at the mouth of the Amazon. The MME disagreed with the assessment and asked for the technical opinion of the AGU.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has already defended the undertaking and said he wants to “keep dreaming” of oil exploration in the region.