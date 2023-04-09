A member of the STJ died this Saturday (April 8), in Porto Alegre (RS), at the age of 63, due to advanced stage cancer

A AGU (Attorney General of the Union) released a note of regret this Saturday (8.Apr.2023) expressing “immense regret” for the death of Minister Paulo de Tarso Vieira Sanseverino, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The magistrate died at the age of 63, in Porto Alegre (RS), due to cancer. “In this moment of pain and loss, AGU sympathizes with and wishes strength to family and friends”, says the institution. The note was shared by the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, in his profile on twitter.