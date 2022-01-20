The Minister of the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, speaks today (20) about the letters that the federal government sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) with data on irregular vaccination of children that appears in the National Health Data Network. The minister, who will be interviewed on the A Voz do Brasil program, will also talk about public collection, the environment and floods in Brazil.

