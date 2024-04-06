Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 16:29

The Minister of the Attorney General's Office (AGU), Jorge Messias, minimized the evangelicals' rejection of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which was recorded by the country's main research institutes in surveys carried out in March . “I don’t think the evangelical segment has the same resistance to the president,” said Messias during the Brazil Conference, at Harvard University.

Surveys commissioned by Palácio do Planalto reinforced the indications of a drop in Lula's popularity, especially in the evangelical segment, which represents 30% of the electorate. Behind closed doors, as shown by the Estadãothe diagnosis is that the government has lost the communication battle to allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In response, Planalto organized the advertising campaign entitled “Faith in Brazil”. The action is based on the exhibition of pieces with positive government indicators during visits by Lula and ministers to the States. Asked if he participated in the design of the project, Messias said that the slogan is the result of “the work that comes from the campaign and our (government) approach to the segment”.

“I think we are fulfilling what the government committed to in the campaign and, on our part, I think the movement tends to be very positive,” said Messias. “Our work with the evangelical segment is a respectful relationship, but with a focus on building policies for the entire population, which is the role of the State. We need to remember that the State is secular,” he continued.

Still according to the minister, Lula “has fulfilled absolutely everything he committed to the evangelical people” during the campaign by presenting a letter of intent. However, data from the Atlas/Intel survey released on March 10 shows that 41% of evangelicals consider the PT administration to be bad or terrible. Among the general population, the negative assessment is 32%.

Messias says that all ministers have the obligation to dialogue with different social sectors, but that he plays a prominent role in approaching evangelicals as he is a follower of religion. “As I have been an evangelical in the Baptist church for 40 years, I have a closer dialogue with the evangelical segment, but I dialogue with all religious segments,” he said.

The “Faith in Brazil” campaign aims to convey the idea that, after a year defined by Lula as one of “planting”, the time has come to “harvest” and the promises have come to fruition. The advertisement will appear on radio, TV, newspapers and digital media. On social media, the ads will be framed by the inscription “Bote fé no Brasil”, in colorful letters, next to “We are on the right path”.

Messias takes the lead in dialogue with evangelicals alongside ministers Alexandre Padilha, from the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, and Wellington Dias, from Social Development. Two weeks ago, Padilha and Messias met with members of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front in the PSD leadership office, in the Chamber, and heard many complaints.

O Estadão showed that the deputies' main complaints are related to the fact that, when they vote in favor of a government measure, they are always associated with the defense of abortion and drugs. The ministers said that Lula does not defend these agendas.