09/27/2023

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) launched this Wednesday (27) the Democracy Observatory. The group will not have judicial activity and will produce studies, debates and academic publications on strengthening democracy.

The study group will be linked to the AGU Higher School and will have thematic axes on topics such as participatory democracy and strengthening democratic institutions, separation of Powers and challenges facing contemporary democracies to guarantee the right to information and freedom of expression.

The observatory will be made up of public lawyers, representatives of civil society and experts and will be chaired by former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski.

At the event, Lewandowski argued that democracy must be the defense of human rights and the guarantee of decent living conditions for Brazilians. He cited the arduous path for the country to achieve democracy, which is experiencing constant threats with the spread of fake news and the January 8 attacks.

“We hope to contribute so that we can fulfill that promise of the 1988 constituent to build a more equal, more just, more fraternal and more supportive society, but to achieve this we need to be firm and vigilant to protect our democracy”, he stated.

One of Lewandowski’s proposals is for the observatory to develop indicators to measure advances in access to health, the environment and civil and political liberties, such as the right to vote.

According to the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, the observatory intends to promote protection against threats to the Democratic Rule of Law.

“For years on end, democracy and politics were devalued and criminalized in a growing and authoritarian process that culminated in attacks on the electoral system in 2022 and on the headquarters of the Three Powers on the infamous January 8th,” he stated.

In January of this year, in the first days of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third term, the AGU created the National Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Democracy. The prosecutor’s office is responsible for adopting legal measures against disinformation.