The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), which will house a special prosecutor’s office aimed at combating false news on social networks, was silent on the recent demonstration by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to call the impeachment process of the former a “coup”. -President Dilma Rousseff. THE Estadão has been asking for a demonstration since Wednesday, the 25th, on whether this would be a case classified as fake news by the PT government, but there was no response.

The official page of the Planalto Palace treated as a “coup” the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT), which followed the constitutional procedures, published on the 18th. The PSDB went to court to question the government. “Affirming that Dilma’s impeachment constituted a ‘coup’ is an act devoid of truth. A coup, in the political sense, is one in which elected representatives are removed from office outside the rules laid down in the Constitution,” the party highlighted.

Days later, Lula himself called former President Michel Temer a “coup leader” in a speech during an official visit to Uruguay. Temer, who took office after Dilma’s impeachment, mocked and said that his arrival in power was a “lucky stroke”.

The new management of AGU, now under the authority of Chief Minister Jorge Messias, was contacted by Estadão last Wednesday asking for a statement from the Pasta. There was no response and the request was repeated. Yesterday, Minister Messias asked that his advice be sought.

In a note, he limited himself to stating that the Attorney for the Defense of Democracy is not yet active. “(The attorney’s office) is currently in the process of setting up the working group that will discuss its regulation,” she said. The body will be responsible for future actions against those who spread false information on social networks that encourage the breakdown of the democratic order.

Federal Deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) sent, this Thursday, 26, a representation to Minister Jorge Messias asking for the opening of legal proceedings against President Lula because of the declarations that there was a coup d’état in 2016. President of the Republic is deliberately propagating disinformation about a historical fact”, claimed the deputy.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, announced the edition of a Provisional Measure to order social networks to remove posts that threaten democracy from the air.

