05/26/2023 – 22:56

The Advocacy General of the Union (AGU) sent this Friday (26) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a statement for the unconstitutionality of the law that allows the construction of Ferrogrão, a new railroad that will connect Sinop, in the north of Mato Grosso (MT) , to Itaituba, in Pará (PA).

The opinion will be evaluated for the final judgment of the matter, which is scheduled for Wednesday (31).

The case reached the Supreme Court through a lawsuit filed by PSOL. In March 2021, the law was suspended by an injunction by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In the document, AGU states that it changed its position in the process after receiving new information from environmental agencies. In the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the body was in favor of the law.

For the AGU, Law nº 13.452/2017, which changed the boundaries of the Jamanxim National Park to allow the construction of the railroad, did not provide for compensatory environmental measures and prior technical studies.

“In the present case, therefore, in which it is a matter of reducing the integral protection area in an environmental conservation unit – which entails, in practice, the reduction of environmental protection -, the existence of technical studies attesting to the feasibility of the normative measure has an even more fundamental character than in the aforementioned case judged by this Court”, says the document.

The AGU also recognized the importance of the railroad for the country and defended the resumption of studies to comply with environmental measures.

“The railroad will be able to provide a reduction in negative externalities arising from highways, in addition to enabling significant numbers in the generation of direct jobs in its construction and a reduction in the cost of freight”, he concluded.

The construction of Ferrogrão has been articulated since the government of former President Michel Temer. Investments of R$ 8.4 billion are expected in the concession project.

With a length of 933 kilometers, the railroad project intends to solve problems of transporting agricultural production from Mato Grosso to the north of the country.
























