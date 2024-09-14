Statement presented at the STF also agrees with the blocking of accounts of the economic group responsible for the social network

THE AGU (Attorney General’s Office) presented to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) two demonstrations in defense of the legality of the blocking of the social network X in Brazil and the fines applied to users who try to circumvent this restriction.

The demonstration was made in response to requests from Minister Nunes Marques, rapporteur of ADPFs (Arguments of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precept) 1,188 and 1,190, proposed by the Novo party (full – PDF – 618 KB) and by the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (full – PDF – 517 kB)respectively.

The decision to suspend access to the platform and fine users was initially taken by Minister Alexandre de Moraes on August 30, after the company repeatedly failed to comply with STF court decisions. This measure was unanimously confirmed by the 1st Panel of the STF.

The AGU maintains that the actions do not aim to limit freedom of expression, but to ensure compliance with court orders. “It is important to reiterate that the precautionary suspension of the operation of the X network in Brazilian territory, as well as the instrumental and accessory measure of imposing a fine on people who insist on communicating on that application through technological subterfuge, does not aim to obstruct the freedom of expression or opinion of individuals who use social networks, but to apply inductive and coercive procedural measures to the company that ensure compliance with court orders and compliance with Brazilian legislation”says an excerpt from the demonstration.

In addition to the suspension and fines, the AGU defends the legality of the freezing of funds in the accounts of the companies of the economic group responsible for the social network, an additional measure determined by Alexandre de Moraes to ensure payment of the fines. The AGU argues that the measures are proportional and based on the failure of X to comply with the orders of the STF.

The imposition of fines, according to Moraes, was intended to make the suspension of the network effective in the country, especially given the risk of interference in the municipal elections. The AGU highlights that the social network did not comply with the court orders to block profiles that had failed to comply with electoral rules, in addition to not paying fines and refusing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, as required by national laws.