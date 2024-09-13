Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/13/2024 – 20:04

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) sent this Friday (13) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion rejecting two actions filed with the Court against the suspension of the social network X in Brazil.

The demonstration was filed in the actions in which the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the Novo party want to overturn the suspension and the application of a fine of R$50,000 for individuals and legal entities that use Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications to circumvent the suspension.

For the AGU, the social network must remain suspended until the legal measures established by the Supreme Court are complied with.

“X Brasil’s purpose was misused in expressing its intention to remove a representative from the Brazilian branch as a way of evading court orders, while maintaining the social network in operation in Brazilian territory,” the agency stated.

The AGU also said that the suspension is not related to restrictions on freedom of expression.

“The precautionary suspension of the operation of Rede X in Brazilian territory, as well as the instrumental and accessory measure of imposing a fine on people who insist on communicating on that application through technological subterfuges, does not aim to obstruct the freedom of expression or opinion of individuals who use social networks, but to apply inductive and coercive procedural measures to the company that ensure compliance with court orders and compliance with the legislation”, he justified.

The suspension of X was determined by Alexandre de Moraes earlier this month and occurred after the end of the 24-hour deadline given by the minister to Elon Musk, owner of the social network, to appoint a legal representative in Brazil. The decision was confirmed by the First Chamber of the Court.

On August 17, Musk announced the closure of the company’s headquarters in Brazil after the social network was fined R$18 million for refusing to comply with the order to remove profiles of those investigated by the Court for publishing messages considered antidemocratic.