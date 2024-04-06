Minister Jorge Messias said that “billionaires domiciled abroad” cannot have control of social networks and violate the rule of law

The Minister of General Advocacy of the Union, Jorge Messias, defended on Saturday (April 6, 2024) the regulation of social networks after businessman Elon Musk made a public challenge to the determinations of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) , and say that it will remove all restrictions imposed by the courts on X (former Twitter) user profiles.

“It is urgent to regulate social networks. We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities. Social Peace is non-negotiable”wrote Messias on the social network controlled by Musk.

It is not clear which restrictions imposed on X Musk will order to be disregarded from now on. X's official profile is more cautious, and says it will appeal the Brazilian decisions in court.

Before saying that he would suspend restrictions imposed by the courts on the social network, at the end of this Saturday (April 6), the businessman had already published other comments.

First, he directly asked Alexandre de Moraes why the magistrate demanded so much censorship of X, making a reference to the content revealed by the so-called “Twitter Files” in the case of Brazil.

Earlier, he had said that the Federal Supreme Court practiced “aggressive censorship” and that it seemed “violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”.