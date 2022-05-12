Agency says the rules do not encourage illegal mining and do not simplify environmental licensing

The AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) told the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that decrees by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that encourage mining in the Amazon region do not encourage the practice of illegal mining.

According to a statement from the agency, one of the rules, which establishes a program to support artisanal mining, originates from discussions by a working group on the subject. The debates that supported the edition of the decree would have the objective of promoting the “sustainability and respect for the environment to ensure a more dignified life for traditional communities and workers with the formalization of the activity”. read the intact of the document (694 KB).

The action would involve, according to the AGU, the adaptation of the projects to the mining and environmental legislation and the fight against illegal extraction.“in addition to creating a new institutional arrangement to integrate, strengthen and prioritize these public policies”.

The statement was sent to the STF on Wednesday (May 11, 2022). It refers to an action by the PSB against government measures.

AGU also cited the opinion of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office with IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources). The specialized agency said that the mining activity does not waive environmental licensing.

“Since the mining activity falls within the activities subject to licensing and, therefore, must respect the rules of CONAMA Resolution n. 237/1997, also consists of an activity for which the administrative procedure of environmental licensing is mandatory.”

The PSB argued that the rules are incompatible with the constitutional protection system for the environment, as they seek to formalize and encourage illegal practices, which result in setbacks in environmental matters.

The norms questioned by the acronym were edited in February. the decree 10,966/2022 institutes the Support Program for the Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining. According to the government, it aims to integrate and strengthen sector policies, for the “sustainable development of artisanal and small-scale mining”.

Already the decree 10,965/2022amended the Mining Code to simplify ANM (National Mining Agency) procedures to authorize smaller-scale mining activity.