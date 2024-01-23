Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/23/2024 – 20:26

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended this Tuesday (23) at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the merits of the action that aims to guarantee that victims of sexual crimes are treated in a dignified manner during the processing of cases.

In the opinion prepared by the Attorney General's Office (AGU), Lula and the body expressed themselves in favor of the understanding to prevent judges from evaluating the victim's previous sexual life.

Related news:

The action reached the Supreme Court at the end of last year through the Attorney General's Office (PGR). The body wants to prevent the moral disqualification of women who report sexual crimes.

By agreeing with the prosecutor's arguments, the AGU understood that facts unrelated to the ongoing investigation cannot be assessed against the complaining woman.

“Strong in the recognition of the fundamental right of each and every victim of crimes against sexual dignity to dignified treatment in all spheres of Public Power, it is concluded that the parties and their lawyers are prohibited from mentioning their previous sexual life or to the victim's way of life in the pre-trial hearing and trial of crimes against sexual dignity”, said the AGU.

Mari Ferrer

One of the cases that motivated the PGR's action occurred with the model and digital influencer Mariana Ferrer, in 2018. During a hearing in which she gave testimony as a victim of rape, she was embarrassed by the accused's lawyer.

The episode led to the approval of the Mari Ferrer Law, a rule that protects victims and witnesses from embarrassment.

Last year, the judge responsible for the case, Rudson Marcos, was warned by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).