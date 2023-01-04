Four days after having his name indicated by the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) to act as federal prosecutor of Ibama, in São Paulo, the former president of the agency, Eduardo Bim, had his new capacity canceled by the AGU itself.

The first act, as reported by the Estadão, took effect on December 30, still during the Jair Bolsonaro administration. On that date, the deputy federal deputy attorney general, Sidarta Costa de Azeredo Souza, from the AGU, made the appointment for Bim to assume a commissioned position in the federal attorney’s office of Ibama, to be assigned to São Paulo.

By regiment, Bim could be assigned to any other federal agency. Sidarta Costa de Azeredo Souza’s decision was to nominate him for the commissioned position of “head of the active debt and collection division” at Ibama, which would mean that he would take care of the fines not received by the environmental agency.

This Tuesday, the 3rd, however, already in the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, the deputy federal deputy attorney general himself, Sidarta Costa de Azeredo Souza, tried to “render null and void” the decision that he had published four days earlier.

By means of a note, the AGU declared that the order “which brought an indication of appointment to the position at Ibama, in São Paulo, was rendered void yesterday”.

The position in the Specialized Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which has now been annulled, is the same one that Bim occupied before assuming the presidency of Ibama, during the Jair Bolsonaro government. With the new decision, Bim’s destiny should be another federal agency.

The report got in touch with Eduardo Bim and asked him about the matter. He did not comment on the matter and also declined to comment on the results of his tenure as head of Ibama. “I only wish good luck, budget and ticket contest for new servers for new management. Ibama deserves it”, he declared.

Two days ago, National Treasury attorney Jorge Messias took over as chief minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). In his speech, he stated that he hopes to contribute to the “resumption of harmony between the powers of the Republic”.

“The attacks we have witnessed in recent years will no longer be tolerated. It is inadmissible to trivialize hate speech and intolerance, disturbing peace and spreading hatred, institutions. We repudiate the apology for violence and authoritarianism,” he said.