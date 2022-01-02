The Attorney General of the Union (AGU) forwarded to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a statement against the request for removal from the national secretary of Justice, José Vicente Santini. The secretary is accused by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) of having used his position to hinder investigations into the activities of fugitive pocket blogger Allan dos Santos.

The charges against Santini gained momentum after officials at the Ministry of Justice accused him of using internal pressure to block the extradition process for Allan dos Santos. Witnesses reported being aware that the secretary asked for copies of the documents and tried to interfere with the decisions of the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation (DRCI).

The officials’ statements were gathered by Randolfe in a petition presented to the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, who decided to include him in an ongoing investigation at the Court to investigate the existence of a criminal organization operating digitally.

Despite the accusations against Santini, the AGU claims that Randolfe would have usurped an exclusive competence of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) by asking for the adoption of precautionary measures against the secretary, in addition to not having presented arguments that suggested that Santini had committed crimes. The manifestation of the AGU was registered in the Supreme Court system on the last 31st.

“There is, therefore, the manifest active illegitimacy of the Senator to vindicate to the STF the adoption of criminal precautionary measures, as well as the inclusion of agents in investigation lists, which subverts the accusatory model and the division of attributions, reserved to the Federal Public Ministry, exclusive holder of the criminal prosecution”, wrote the AGU.

According to this assessment, “there is no minimum weight” to justify the continuation of the investigation against Santini in the Court, given the “inexistence of a forum due to the prerogative of the function of Secretaries within the scope of the Federal Supreme Court”. The Advocacy asks that the STF’s “material incompetence” to conduct investigations against the secretary be declared, as well as Randolfe’s to request the precautionary measure.

For the AGU, it would be “impossible” for Santini to have interfered in the process of extradition of Allan dos Santos because he did not know of the existence of the procedure underway at the National Secretariat of Justice, which the accused heads.

“Furthermore, it is important to point out, in this part, that the hypothesis of interference in the process of extradition of defendant Allan dos Santos by the National Secretary of Justice of the MJSP proves to be impossible, given that the public agent was not even aware of the aforementioned procedure at the time of the procedure at the National Secretariat of Justice, nor did it have any access to the process”, argued the AGU. “On the other hand, it was only aware of the referred procedure through the press, as evidenced before this Supreme Court.”

The Advocacy notes, however, that the secretary had the right to request information because the department responsible for the process was under his purview. Could it not issue instructions or seek data on the measures adopted, despite the fact that they are located in its own Cabinet? Would it be illegal for Senators to know the content of draft legislative proposals being created by members of their own Parliamentary Cabinet? Would this be synonymous with interference?”, asked the AGU to the Supreme Court.

