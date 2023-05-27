AGU also requests the partial revocation of the precautionary measure of the rapporteur of the PSOL action, Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) manifested itself in a process that is being processed by the STF (Federal Supreme Court), in the interest of the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to agree with Psol, defending that there are risks to the Environment with the construction of Ferrogrão, due to the alteration of limits of an environmental conservation unit in the North. read the full (254 KB).

The manifestation of the advocacy of the Presidency of the Republic took place this Friday (26.May.2023), in the process of authorship of the political party and that concerns the construction of the railroad, railroad (EF-170) scheduled to be implemented in the park .

Psol wants the law to be declared unconstitutional 13,452/2017, which changed the limits of the Jamanxim National Park, in Pará. The AGU demonstration comes after 2.5 years of silence from the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the AG, “due to new technical information provided by federal environmental agencies”advocacy linked to the Presidency of the Republic “modified its position expressed in previous stages of the process, now manifesting itself for the validity of the request made by PSOL”.

WHAT DOES AGU SAY NOW

In the demonstration, the AGU points out that the law that provides for the rules of the park does not present compensatory measures “for the construction of the railroad, the incorporation to Jamanxim of the Environmental Protection Area (APA) of Tapajós, of 51 thousand hectares” and that the suppression of part of the area of ​​the Jamanxim National Park “it was also implemented by the new law without any environmental compensation”.

“The manifestation also emphasizes that carrying out technical studies is an indispensable requirement for modifying the limits of environmental conservation units, as provided for in precedents of the STF itself”, states an excerpt from the AGU note. The body also argues that interventions should be preceded by “based on previous studies carried out by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio)”.

In the document, the AGU also requests the partial revocation of the injunction of the rapporteur of the action, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In March 2021, the minister suspended the effectiveness of the law claimed by Psol, pointing out that it was necessary to “allow the regular continuation of administrative processes related to Ferrogrão, including with regard to the updating of studies, observing all legal conditions, including socio-environmental ones”.

“NATIONAL RELEVANCE”

The AGU claims that Ferrogrão is important for the country, as it will enable the transport of products such as oil, fertilizers, ethanol and petroleum derivatives, in addition to the flow of corn and soy production. The agency also scores the number of jobs, reduced dependence on highways and a decrease in freight costs as benefits.

To the STF, the Attorney General’s Office reiterates that environmental requirements must be observed when the railroad is built.