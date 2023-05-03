Students who entered these faculties could finish graduation; Supreme judges billionaire action on the subject

The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) sent a request for a precautionary measure to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to suspend judicial decisions that allow the creation of new medical courses or the addition of vacancies in private universities without public call. Here’s the full (351 KB).

Students who are enrolled in courses initiated by court decisions may complete their graduation without prejudice.

According to the Union, the public calls help to supply places that lack medical assistance and to prevent the evasion of doctors and medical students from their state and hometown. Without public notices, the trend is the opposite.

“The indiscriminate authorization to open new courses in regions with a high concentration of doctors would only serve to aggravate regional inequalities”says the text.

Also, from 2014 to 2021, the public network had a growth of 44% in the number of enrollments, while the private sector saw an increase of 118% in the same period. The numbers are used by the AGU to justify the importance of suspending courses created by injunction.

“Although there has been a significant increase in the number of vacancies in Medicine since the edition of the norm object of this declaratory action, we still live with places of hyperconcentration of professionals and with true ‘medical deserts’with unassisted areas and municipalities or with SUS services and structures in which there is a lack of doctors or there is difficulty in retaining and replacing professionals,” he says.

The Union also requests that the rapporteur of the case, the minister Gilmar Mendesdetermine that judges and courts suspend judgments involving the application of the normative act. According to e-MEC data, there are now 223 requests for authorization of new medical courses through the judicial process, totaling 32,051 vacancies. Another 22 requests for increased vacancies in existing courses were also in progress, corresponding to 2,406 enrollments.

BILLIONAIRE DISPUTE

Medicine courses make up the most coveted market within higher education. They have an average monthly fee of R$8,722 and low default rates.

in report published on April 7, the Power360 shows that 20,000 vacancies in medical courses were at stake, which could yield up to R$ 13 billion a year in monthly fees.

Each vacancy in a medical course has been valued at BRL 2 million in recent mergers and acquisitions of companies in the sector. That is, if there is a subsequent negotiation of the college, the 20,000 vacancies in dispute for injunctions are a potential market of R$ 48 billion.

If the Union’s request is accepted by Mendes, the ongoing billionaire trials are compromised.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE