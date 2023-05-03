Students who entered these faculties could finish graduation; Supreme judges billionaire action on the subject
The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) sent a request for a precautionary measure to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to suspend judicial decisions that allow the creation of new medical courses or the addition of vacancies in private universities without public call. Here’s the full (351 KB).
Students who are enrolled in courses initiated by court decisions may complete their graduation without prejudice.
According to the Union, the public calls help to supply places that lack medical assistance and to prevent the evasion of doctors and medical students from their state and hometown. Without public notices, the trend is the opposite.
“The indiscriminate authorization to open new courses in regions with a high concentration of doctors would only serve to aggravate regional inequalities”says the text.
Also, from 2014 to 2021, the public network had a growth of 44% in the number of enrollments, while the private sector saw an increase of 118% in the same period. The numbers are used by the AGU to justify the importance of suspending courses created by injunction.
“Although there has been a significant increase in the number of vacancies in Medicine since the edition of the norm object of this declaratory action, we still live with places of hyperconcentration of professionals and with true ‘medical deserts’with unassisted areas and municipalities or with SUS services and structures in which there is a lack of doctors or there is difficulty in retaining and replacing professionals,” he says.
The Union also requests that the rapporteur of the case, the minister Gilmar Mendesdetermine that judges and courts suspend judgments involving the application of the normative act. According to e-MEC data, there are now 223 requests for authorization of new medical courses through the judicial process, totaling 32,051 vacancies. Another 22 requests for increased vacancies in existing courses were also in progress, corresponding to 2,406 enrollments.
BILLIONAIRE DISPUTE
Medicine courses make up the most coveted market within higher education. They have an average monthly fee of R$8,722 and low default rates.
in report published on April 7, the Power360 shows that 20,000 vacancies in medical courses were at stake, which could yield up to R$ 13 billion a year in monthly fees.
Each vacancy in a medical course has been valued at BRL 2 million in recent mergers and acquisitions of companies in the sector. That is, if there is a subsequent negotiation of the college, the 20,000 vacancies in dispute for injunctions are a potential market of R$ 48 billion.
If the Union’s request is accepted by Mendes, the ongoing billionaire trials are compromised.
UNDERSTAND THE CASE
- In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of vacancies in medical courses in regions with a lower concentration of physicians per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors.
- From 2013 to 2021 (last year with available data), the number of freshmen in medical courses more than doubled: from 18,960 to 43,286.
- After the 2013 law, the concentration of students in the biggest cities dropped.
- With the increase in the number of doctors and criticism of the low quality of some private colleges, the government Michel Temer (MDB), in 2018, instituted a moratorium (full – 353 KB). He banned new medical course openings for 5 years. The moratorium determined that during this interval there would be an evaluation of public policy.
- Over the years and the delay in starting the assessment, some colleges began to file injunctions in court asking for the creation or expansion of the number of vacancies in medical courses. They argue that the government is stifling private initiative.
- Judicial decisions came to grant more than 1,000 vacancies in injunctions. There was a court rush of colleges asking to increase the offer. A survey by Anup (National Association of Private Universities) estimates that if all requests were granted, 20,000 new vacancies would be created.
- By granting injunctions, judges allow new vacancies to be created in any city. Thus, colleges that go to court are now able to open courses in regions where there are already many doctors, which goes against the spirit of the More Doctors Law, of 2013. Educational groups that had invested for years in opening courses in less populous (and of lesser commercial interest) begin to feel harmed.
- In June 2022, an action filed by the anup (National Association of Private Universities) in the STF asks that the constitutionality of the Mais Médicos Law be confirmed. Thus, it would not be possible to open vacancies in medical courses with injunctions that ignored the requirements of the public call. The process, which is still ongoing, blocks the opening of vacancies through injunctions.
- On April 5, 2023, are over the effects of the moratorium. The Lula government publishes a new ordinance the following day. The new document allows the opening of medical courses, but reinforces the location criteria set out in the Mais Médicos Law.
- All eyes are now on Minister Gilmar Mendes, responsible for the process at the STF. The question is whether he will allow vacancies to be opened without following the guidelines of the Mais Médicos Law. And, if it prohibits it, what it will decide in relation to courses initiated by preliminary injunctions or in relation to other faculties with lawsuits in court.
