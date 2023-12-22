Until the rapporteur analyzes the government's request, R$1 billion may be paid to federal magistrates

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, denied this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) the need for analysis by the President of the Court of the request of AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) to suspend the payment of ATS (Additional Time of Service) to federal magistrates. Read the complete (PDF – 309 kB).

With the decision, the amounts, estimated at a cost of R$1 billion to the Union, may be paid until the rapporteur, Minister Dias Toffoli, analyzes the request (PDF – 86 kB). The Judiciary is in recess and the Court ministers resume their activities on February 1st. Toffoli is working during the break, however, only on one specific action of Lula against Lava Jato.

According to the STF system, the AGU request arrived at 6 pm. Barroso's decision was forwarded almost immediately afterwards, at around 8 pm.

Understand the case

In April, auditors from the Court of Auditors considered that the new salary cap was irregular. In view of this, the TCU determined the suspension of the benefit and the return of the amounts paid, under the risk of “irreversible damage to the treasury”. Even though they were entitled to the figure, the TCU ministers voted for the suspension.

ATS is extra compensation paid to employees for completing a specific period of time at home. The measure had been extinguished 17 years ago. It was once again applied by monocratic decision of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) inspector, minister Luis Felipe Salomão, retroactively.

On March 21, the Governance and Innovation auditor of the Court of Auditors, Adauto Felix da Hora, argued in an opinion that the reintroduction of the penduricalho “has no legal provision” and should be suspended, with the amounts paid so far returned to the administration of the courts.

On Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023), Minister Dias Toffoli issued a writ of mandamus against the TCU (Federal Audit Court) ruling that considered the payment irregular.