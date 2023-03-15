The agency states that the amount charged for the destruction caused may exceed the R$ 20.7 million previously requested

The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) requested this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) the Federal Justice in Brasília to definitively condemn 42 more people arrested in flagrante delicto for participating in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on January 8 .

The agency asks that those involved be required to reimburse the public coffers by R$ 20.7 million. The prisoners already have assets blocked by means of a precautionary measure. With this, the total processed by the AGU reaches 178 individuals, 3 companies and 1 union.

The amount requested by the body corresponds to the losses calculated by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Palácio do Planalto, Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The amount may increase, stressed the AGU in this Tuesday’s request.

The agency wrote in the petition that this is “the value that the AGU considers as already incontrovertible material damage, without prejudice to, in the course of the procedural instruction, new elements of evidence being produced demonstrating even greater damage to public property”.

So far, AGU has filed 5 lawsuits in Federal Court against those suspected of involvement in anti-democratic acts. The body defends the joint liability of those involved in the civil sphere.

In parallel, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) denounced 919 people for incitement to crime and criminal association. Another 219 were also accused of more serious conduct, such as qualified damage and a violent attempt to abolish the democratic rule of law.

According to a survey by the STF, of the 1,406 people who were imprisoned after the 8th of January, 1,014 were provisionally released, of which 407 are women. Released individuals will respond to the process in freedom, subject to restrictions such as the use of an electronic anklet and periodic presentation in court, among others.

With information from Brazil Agency.