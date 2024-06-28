Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 21:47

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Federal Comptroller General’s Office (CGU) delivered to Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), a proposal with four benefits for contractors in the renegotiation of Lava Jato leniency agreements . Authorities and contractors have been seeking consensus on conciliation since February, when Minister André Mendonça authorized the renegotiation.

The government also asked for another 30 days to finalize the processes and define the deadlines and amounts for each installment. After that, the negotiation will be handed over to minister André Mendonça for approval. The last deadline for conciliation ends this week. During this period, billing remains suspended.

The proposal includes the conditional exemption from the late payment fine levied on overdue installments, the conditional exemption from late payment interest on the outstanding balance until 5/31/2024, with only monetary correction applicable, the use of tax loss credits to deduct the value of the debt and renegotiation of the payment schedule according to the companies’ payment capacity.

According to the government, the sum of the four benefits cannot reduce more than 50% of the updated outstanding balance of each leniency agreement. The AGU also highlighted that “there was no reclassification of facts”.

The companies accepted the government’s proposal to use up to 50% of the tax loss to reduce the remaining debts with the Union. Previously, they wanted to use 70% of the tax loss, and the government wanted a limit of 30%.

Mendonça is the rapporteur of the action proposed by PSOL, PCdoB and Solidariedade that questions the pacts signed before the formalization of the Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT), in 2020, which systematizes rules for leniency agreements. The captions also point to an “unconstitutional state of affairs” in Lava Jato and allege alleged abusive behavior by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the negotiations.

The minister set an initial deadline of 60 days in February. In April, the deadline was extended for another 60 days, and expires this week. The companies participating in the negotiations are J&F, Novonor, Camargo Corrêa, UTC, Nova Engevix, Petrobras and Braskem.