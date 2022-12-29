The AGU (Attorney-General of the Union) and the CGU (Controladoria-General of the Union) signed leniency agreements, this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022), which add almost BRL 672 million to the Union’s coffers. Among the 4 companies involved is BRF Brasil Food, investigated in the PF (Federal Police) Operation Carne Fraca, whose contract exceeds the value of BRL 583 million.

The amounts refer to the sum of illicit payments made by companies for favors in tax proceedings and fines stipulated in the Anti-Corruption Law (Law No. 12.846/2013) and the Law of Administrative Improbity (Law No. 8,429/92).

Here are the amounts of the agreements signed and the companies involved:

The leniency agreement is a mechanism in which companies that have committed harmful acts to the public administration collaborate with the investigations and undertake to pay the amounts stipulated in the contract. In addition, organizations must establish integrity improvement programs internally.

BRF is one of the largest food companies in the world. It owns the brands Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy.

The company was investigated in operations Carne Fraca and Trapaça, by the PF, for crimes of passive corruption, with payment of bribes to federal agricultural tax auditors. There were also investigations of alleged fraud in the results of laboratory analysis of products, with the intention of circumventing sanitary requirements.

The agreement entered into with the company Resource is related to investigations of Operation Chiaroscuro, aimed at investigating simulations of sales of products and services and issuing invoices for false transactions.

Before the contract, Resource had already allocated amounts negotiated to the National Treasury and must also pay around R$ 3 million to the Union.

The 3rd agreement, which amounts to more than R$ 74 million, is about a company in the tourism sector investigated by the PF’s Operation Descarte. Mar Holding Participações started dealings in 2019 with the AGU, the CGU and also with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).