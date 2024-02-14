Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Agthia Group PJSC, (“Agthia” or the “Group”), one of the leading regional food and beverage companies, today announced its preliminary, unaudited results for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The group's net revenues increased by 12.1% year-on-year to reach 4.6 billion UAE dirhams during the year 2023, supported by the continued shift in the group's product portfolio towards high-growth sectors in the core target markets.

The snacks segment was the best performing segment, growing by 38.0% year-on-year. The group's like-for-like revenue growth was 5.7% y/y, with the Agribusiness (up +19.9% ​​y/y) and Water & Food (up +6.0% y/y) segments being the main contributors to growth during the period.

EBITDA rose 21.2% year-on-year to AED 689 million during the disclosure period, with EBITDA margin increasing by +113 basis points (exceeding the guidance range of 40-60 basis points) to 15.1%. .

EBITDA exceeded revenue growth, with increased volumes and diversification increasing the Group's ability to deliver innovative products to meet consumer needs, improve product and channel mix, leverage purchasing channels positively, and add differentiation to its product offerings.

Core Group Net Profit1 increased by 25.5% year-on-year to AED 342.2 million, expanding net profit margin by +80 basis points (exceeding the guidance range of 30-50 basis points) to 7.5%, despite… Of the challenges of foreign exchange rates and interest rates throughout 2023.

Reported Group 1 net profit increased by 9.9% year-on-year to AED 299.6 million (after deducting a one-off transaction).

Basic earnings per share1 increased by 23.0% year-on-year to AED 0.384, while reported earnings per share1 increased by 5.8% year-on-year to AED 0.330.

Snacks revenue growth of 38.0% YoY (up 9.3% on a like-for-like basis) driven by strong revenue growth across the Group's snacks portfolio, led by date product and packaging innovations across the mid and high value ranges, and growth in date varieties, along with With outstanding transformation in the group's portfolio, in addition to value growth across retail channels in the UAE and internationally (such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil). Excluding dates, the revenue contribution for 2023 from BMB and Abu Auf combined reached AED 546 million, with the former witnessing greater growth in core markets, and volumes and value in Abu Auf’s premium brand coffee continuing to increase in Egypt, which led to a 72% increase in local currency revenues for the year 2023.

Water and Food revenues grew by 6.0% year-on-year, reflecting significant growth in the UAE, driven by differentiation and innovation, with margins expanding due to improved mix and productivity. The group continued to maintain its market leadership position in bottled water in the UAE, successfully launching value-added innovations such as Al Ain Plus (zinc fortified water), premium glass bottles, and a 100% rPET (made from plastic) bottle. Post-consumer recycled and infinitely recyclable). International business revenues also increased, with outstanding performances in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Turkey.

Protein and frozen products showed resilience despite a decline in UAE dirham terms, amid the challenging economic and consumer environment of 2023, which included a significant decline in the value of the Egyptian pound. This segment has proactively protected and focused on its profitability and market leadership by skillfully implementing pricing and cost optimization strategies.

Agribusiness revenue growth of 19.9% ​​year-on-year, with clear growth in flour and feed volumes, thanks to feed sales through the Agrivita mobile application, providing additional convenience to users and increasing competitiveness. The sector's performance has increased significantly year-on-year, reflecting the implementation of market operations and cost discipline.

Agthia Group's total assets amounted to AED 6.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, while total shareholders' equity2 amounted to AED 2.9 billion.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, said: “The continued strong performance of Agthia Group, despite the difficult economic environment, demonstrates the group’s ability to reap the benefits of value-accretive M&A activities, benefit from synergies across the group, and prioritize innovation across the group.” “I am confident that Agthia will strengthen its position in key market segments, with the aim of providing high-quality, reliable food and beverage products to an increasing number of consumers.”

Alan Smith, Agthia Group CEO, said: “The strong growth in revenues and profits over the past year is a testament to the tireless efforts made by all our colleagues across the group, despite the significant challenges facing the overall economy and the high interest rate environment. I am sure Agthia is able to continue implementing its strategy of acquiring, integrating and growing attractive companies in value-added categories, as we continue to achieve our ambition to become a leading food and beverage group in the MENA region, Pakistan and beyond.”