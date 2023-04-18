The General Assembly of Agthia Group, during its meeting today in Abu Dhabi, approved the group’s financial results for the year ending on December 31, 2022, in addition to approving the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 8.25 fils per share for the six-month period ending on December 31, 2022, with a value of 65.3 One million dirhams, equivalent to 8.25% of the company’s capital. The total profits distributed in 2022 amounted to about 130.6 million dirhams. It also approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors to appoint two new members of the Board of Directors, bringing the total number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to nine.

After the nomination and voting procedures, the shareholders re-elected Khalifa Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Salmeen Obaid Al-Amri, Jil Adutifi, Khamis Muhammad Buharoon Al-Shamsi, and Ms. Sharmila Murad as members of the Board of Directors, while Gianluca Fabri and Khalaf Al-Hammadi resigned from their positions on the Board of Directors. In addition, shareholders have appointed Svet Varadzakov, Ms. Caitlin Nguyen, Ms. Mariam Al-Rumaithi and Maurizio Patarnello as members of the Board of Directors.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the members of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to all our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in our leadership. In line with the directives of the UAE government to empower women and increase their presence in the boards of directors of local bodies in the public and private sectors, I am pleased to welcome the new members of the Board of Directors who have been elected to join us in guiding and leading Agthia Group to higher levels. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue our previous successes and rise to higher levels in the future.”

Alan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of everyone at Agthia Group, I would like to welcome the former members of the Board of Directors and the new members. Our business activity in the food and beverage sector is constantly evolving, so it is important for our leadership to be characterized by a vision with future aspirations and strategic visions, in addition to diversified and innovative thinking. I am pleased to see that a third of our Board of Directors now comprise distinguished women leaders, and I am confident that their vast experience and fresh perspectives will be an invaluable addition to our team in an ever-changing business environment. Agthia Group’s results over the past year are tangible evidence of our success in executing our long-term strategy in a systematic and disciplined manner towards our journey of becoming a leading food and beverage group in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and beyond, and we will continue our commitment to providing exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders alike. ».