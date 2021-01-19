Dubai (Union)

Board approved Agthia Group To enter into a deal to acquire a 60% stake in Oriongreen, which owns 100% of Al Nabeel Food Industries Ltd., the main operating company of Nabil Foods Group, a company established in Jordan since 1945, which manufactures frozen and chilled meat products from Nutrition Holding Company. Limited is 100% owned by Abu Dhabi Holding.

According to a statement on the trading screens of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, the proposed acquisition will be in exchange for the company’s issuance of bonds that are mandatory to convert into shares in the company in favor of Nutrition at a proposed price of 5.5 dirhams for each new ordinary share in the company.

The statement confirmed that Agthia’s board of directors recommended, during its meeting, the acquisition of an additional 20% in “Oriungreen” company from Ideal Holding Limited in exchange for cash, conditional on the completion of the deal.

The statement indicated that approval to enter into the acquisition deal is conditional on obtaining the required regulatory approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority, as well as obtaining a fair value opinion from an independent valuer approved by the Authority to confirm the fairness of the proposed transfer price, noting that the remaining requirements include concluding agreements. This includes an inventory, and a sale and purchase agreement between the company and the “Nutrition” company. Agthia Group stressed by disclosing that the terms of the acquisition deal include obtaining the approval of its shareholders during a meeting of the General Assembly to which it will be called, regarding the deal and the issuance of compulsory bonds convertible into shares (Related to the deal).