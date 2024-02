Monday, February 12, 2024, 5:50 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Association of Food Industries of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete (Agrupal), José García, held, this Monday, a meeting with the president of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, to whom he presented a complete agenda of the activities that will be carried out. they are going to lead to…