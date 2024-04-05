Saturday, April 6, 2024, 00:01

















One hundred years of economic and business history of the food industry and its contribution to the development of the Region of Murcia will be analyzed at the Real Casino of Murcia, which will host the first of the three days on April 9, at 10:00 a.m. business programmed by Agrupal on the occasion of its centenary.

A day in which the main milestones that led the pioneering regional canning industry to become the true engine of the industrial revolution in the Region will be reviewed and which will be collected in a historical volume called '100 Years of Agrupal: Economy, Employment and Innovation in the Food Industry', directed by Professor Miguel López Morell and whose first part will be presented throughout the day.

Subsequently, two round tables will take place with the participation of the main economic and business representatives of the Region, such as Croem, Chamber of Commerce, Port Authority and ICEX, as well as at the national level with the presence of the Federation of the Food and Beverage Industry ( FIAB) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. The president of Cajamar and representatives of Estrella de Levante will also participate prominently.

The debate tables will analyze the relevance that the food industry has had in the economic and business development of the Region in different areas, such as internationalization, technological development or territorial implementation, as well as the incorporation of women into the sector.

The opening will be led by the Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, Mariola Guevara, and the closing ceremony will be carried out by Luis Alberto Marín, Minister of Economy, Finance and Business of the Regional Government.



