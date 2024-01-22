Agropoli, husband and wife found dead at home. The hypothesis of feminicide-suicide is being investigated

Husband and wife were found dead in their apartment in via Gaetano Donizetti in Agropoli, in the province of Salerno. Her 10-year-old daughter was sleeping in the bedroom.

He, Vincenzo Carnicelli 63 years old, pizza chef. She, Annalisa Rizzo 43 years old, bank employee. Neighbors told investigators they heard the couple arguing. It would have been the woman's mother, worried about her daughter who was not answering her phone, who called the police. It is assumed that the double drama occurred on the sidelines of an argument. On site, the 118 health workers could not help but confirm the death of the couple; The police are therefore investigating the terrifying incident. The Scientific Police also intervened.

