Today the life of the residents of the City of Buenos Aires converges in squares and parks. These properties function as an extension of the dwelling, which in 76% of the cases is an apartment. After a year of living with the coronavirus there is no other option: to clear the head, for the children to run, jump and climb, to play sports without being locked indoors and to meet with friends and family while minimizing the risk, the best thing is public and green space.

Since mid-2020, when the quarantine measures began to be relaxed, the parks were filling with neighbors. And so, full to the height of their success, their scarcity on the Buenos Aires map became increasingly evident. But at one point in the city, the problem is not the lack but the blockage: a huge lung, like the property of the Faculty of Agronomy from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), is closed.

The access ban began when Isolation, Social, Preventive and Mandatory was decreed but, unlike what happened with other green spaces, never reversed. A year later, by decision of the UBA, the entrance to the Agronomy campus is still banned for residents.

The poster appeared in March 2020 and was never taken out again. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

At the main entrance of the faculty, in San Martín and Nogoyá, someone placed a sign on the bars that says: “Public entry and circulation forbidden.” A year ago, through that same access, the residents of Agronomía, Villa del Parque, Villa Devoto, Paternal, Parque Chas and Villa Urquiza accessed Avenida de las Casuarinas, which enters the property. At the other entrance, in Constituyentes and Beiró, now they also run into a closed gate.

In contrast to other parks in the city, in Agronomía para neighbors everything was wilder and more native, something like an urban field, but without the perception of being a few meters from San Martín, Constituyentes and Beiró avenues.

“I live in the Rawson neighborhood, which takes the name of a hygienist doctor who saw the need for green lungs, a source of health and recreation, in a growing city. It is curious: what more current and ironic than a park that was designed for us to have health now it is closed, “says Victoria, 27, one of the members of Agrono de Todxs, the neighborhood group that demands the reopening of the park.

The Agronomy Park was an outlet for residents of 5 neighborhoods, who can now only walk or jog around the property. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Victoria grew up in the area. Inside the premises, when she was a girl, there was an auditorium where she studied theater. “That’s how open the faculty was to the neighborhood,” he says. In 2018 when his daughter was born, again the space became an extension of your house.

“But with the pandemic it was terrible: we had to lock ourselves in and then, when we left, we could no longer return to the park,” he laments. “Now we have to go far to access a piece of land“Sometimes, with her daughter in tow, she walks 15 blocks to a plaza in Villa del Parque or 18 to Parque La Isla in La Paternal.

“The park borders five neighborhoods. With the accesses open, there was a lot of connectivity. In addition to green space, served to shorten paths. Today they isolated us, “he says. And he continues:” The people who made this decision do not live here, they do not know what the impact is.

The Agronomy Park is one of the great lungs of the City, together with the Bosques de Palermo and the Ecological Reserve. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

A little history

The property of the Faculty of Agronomy belonged to the Jesuits and became the land of the national State as of independence. Then it began to be called “Chacarita de los Colegiales”, together with an extensive space that today includes the Alvear Hospital, the Communications Club, the Garrigós Girls’ Home, the Roffo Institute and the Argentino Juniors Club. In 1874, all that land, which reached 150 hectares, was part of the project proposed by the hygienist Guillermo Rawson as “Central Park of the West”.

According to records, in 1904 the Higher Institute of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine was created on the premises where the faculties currently operate. Five years later the institute was annexed to the University of Buenos Aires, which was later formalized with decree 1957/63 and a deed in 1964. Today it is a land of around 60 hectares that belongs to the UBA.

For decades, the coexistence between neighbors, students, teachers and staff of the University was daily. There were the neighbors who walked their pets, did their walking, yoga or running routine, or met with friends and family, among orchards, gardens and students and teachers who came and went. In the distance, some animals inside a corral.

The Agronomy property belongs to the UBA and is like a small field in the City. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

The impact of the closure

“We lost a space that was our common habitat. I have a 17-year-old son and for 12 years it was a safe place where I took him to play, “says Rodrigo García, 37. He is a visual artist and on the Agronomy campus he painted landscapes.” The amount of activities that the neighborhood it was long there. There were even photography practices. The park has an ecosystem of abundant nature that is not found elsewhere. With the closure, they affected our sociability, our recreation times and our circulation. “

Rodrigo lives near San Martín Avenue and also I used the park to cross to Villa Ortúzar. Today, to do the same route, you must go around the property and turn off. Feel that all the surrounding neighbors were cut off. “Those of us who are in this claim,” he says, “have a lot of respect for public education and it hurts us that the UBA is thus linked to the community.”

Neighbors who previously practiced sports in the Agronomy Park must now resign themselves to doing so on the outside sidewalk. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

The community of neighbors gathered more than 1,500 signatures to request the reopening of the property, which he presented in letters addressed to the UBA authorities and the Buenos Aires government. He also requested an audience with the dean of the Faculty of Agronomy, Marcela Gally, and appealed to the communes and the Ombudsman’s Office of the City. He also did a hug to the property and every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. a group meets at the access of San Martín and Nogoyá to plan future actions.

“Just as we ask that the university listen to us, we want a real policy of citizen participation. In the communes they are not giving us priority to talk about this problem: lack of green spaces in the City it is serious, “adds Rodrigo.

Neighbors demand that the faculty recognize the public nature of the park and understand that at this time access “It is a necessity and a public health right”. Victoria says: “Surely it is difficult to manage such a large property, where the absolute responsibility falls on the faculty, and perhaps that is why they take this measure of privatization of the space. But if this is the case, between the neighborhood, educational community and the Government, a way can be found for another area to intervene, so as not to close. But instead of sitting down to talk, they decide arbitrarily ”.

A property that is Urbanización Parque

“That the Agronomy park is closed violates the Urban Code”Says Jonatan Baldiviezo, president of the Observatory for the Right to the City. And it expands: “The Code defines that the areas that are determined as Urbanization Park (UP), as in this case, are public green spaces for public use. It is not an obstacle that the properties belong to the University of Buenos Aires. “

The Agronomy property is Urbanización Parque. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Baldiviezo is advising the neighbors in their claim and explains that if a private or public institution, such as the university, does not agree with this definition of Urbanización Parque, they can request the modification of the rule in the Legislature or through the courts, roads that were not traveled.

“The university has respected the Parque Urbanization because for decades it has allowed citizens to use its facilities. Has just been with the pandemic that they decided to close the public park and did not reopen it, “he says. And it adds that this is not the only violation: “They are also violating the principle of progressivity in environmental matters, given that they generate a regression: a green space that was available to the public is now no longer available ”.

In the UBA they affirm that the Agronomy Park will remain closed to the public until the health situation improves. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Today they have access to the property students that are close to being received and must carry out practices. Too, teachers, researchers and staff from the educational community. The campus has sectors of biology, poultry, oenology, botany, microbiology, genetics, animal nutrition and horticulture, among others. There are various research laboratories and a botanical garden.

Consulted by Clarion Regarding the complaint of the neighbors, from the University of Buenos they explain that the closure of the faculty “allows teachers-researchers, non-teachers and last-year students who do essential practical activities to comply with the COVID control protocols.” They state that the protocols of these activities were authorized by the competent authorities of the Government of the City and the Nation. And they conclude: “The faculty will stay with this operation until the health situation allows it to be open to all public ”.

