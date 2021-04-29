Hogweed, considered one of the most dangerous weeds in Russia, also has a useful property. About this in a conversation with radio Sputnik said the agronomist Elizaveta Tikhonova.

According to her, the plant has the property of a growth stimulant, and therefore it can be used as a fertilizer. For example, some summer residents soak hogweed leaves in water, and then dilute them to the desired concentration and water their garden.

At the same time, Tikhonova warned about the serious harm to health that the cow parsnip can cause. The stems of the plant secrete sap, which, when it comes into contact with the skin and when exposed to the sun, causes severe burns.

“When a cow parsnip outgrows a certain moment, its stems become strong. If someone grabs the stem, then he secretes juice. At first nothing is noticeable, but this juice has a photosensitizing property (increases sensitivity to light – Ed.) And captures ultraviolet light. If you do not wash off the juice in time, the sun will simply burn through the skin in this place, ”the agronomist emphasized.

In July 2020, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region named the five most dangerous plants in the region. The list includes cow parsnip, wolf bast, lily of the valley, henbane and spotted hemlock, capable of causing the greatest harm to adults and children.