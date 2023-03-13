Agrolas took the lead in the Japac Segunda Fuerza Baseball League by beating the Yankees 16-3 in actions on the second day.

Eduardo Burgueño rang the pool in the first episode for Agrolas with a wild pitch. Carlos Urías’ team increased the advantage in the second round by putting together a four-run rally, highlighting Eduardo Burgueño himself with a home run with three teammates on base. Raúl Torres joined the party and in the fifth round he hit solo homers to put the score 6-0 momentarily.

The Yankees took the shutout in the sixth round with an RBI single by Emiliano Enríquez. But Agrolas’ response was forceful by scoring six runs, with Raúl Torres appearing with another home run, but this time with three little lines. Agrolas closed the account in the seventh inning, by stepping on the plate four times. Nolan Pérez led that rally by going to the street with two companions on board.

The Yankees scored their last two runs in the eighth inning. José Ángel Uzeta threw 5.0 innings of three hits and four strikeouts to get the win. The defeat went to Eduardo Zazueta, who barely threw a couple of innings.

In another result, Héctor Larrañaga was on track to launch a no-hitter game for Japac, however, Carlos Flores, from the Linces-UADEO, opened the ninety inning with an infield hit to break the charm. Although, finally, the three-time champions ended up prevailing 6-0, to obtain their second victory in the Primera Fuerza League. Édgar Ahumada threw it for Japac in the first inning. He lost it Luis Urías.