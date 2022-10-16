





The routine of Sérgio Girotto, 62, does not differ much from that of the rest of the farmers in Ipuaçu, a city of 7,600 inhabitants in western Santa Catarina. He wakes up at 5:30 am, prepares the mate and leaves for work. On the morning of the 4th, pictures popped up on Girotto’s cell phone. They were the crop circles, designs that have appeared on local plantations since 2008. He just couldn’t imagine, he says, that he could see the novelty from his balcony. “When I came out, I could see from above.”

The images – geometric shapes with a pentagon, circles and a triangle in the middle of the wheat – were not only spread on WhatsApp by Girotto and his neighbors: they went viral on social media. “I woke up and it was already there,” he says. The farmer swears he has no idea how the mysterious inscriptions ended up on his land, where, in addition to wheat and crop circles, beans, corn and oats usually sprout.

“It is not the first time. In 2013 it had already happened (on the property), but we didn’t give it much importance”, says Girotto, who lives with his wife. The difference this time, say residents, was the proximity to the urban area and also the different shapes from any other seen in the region. Large graphics created from the flattening of plantations, agroglyphs usually have an unknown origin, feeding the imagination of neighbors and clashes between science and ufology.

Catholic, he prefers not to risk authorship for the traces on his farm, which has a total of 17 hectares. invaders? Animals? ghosts? UFOs? “I neither believe nor disbelieve. But that is very strange, it is,” he admits. The mystery attracts the curious – mostly students and hunters of extraterrestrial life.

“People from Curitiba, São Paulo and even the Amazon. There was a French couple too. They said they live in Foz do Iguaçu,” she says.

Many of these groups even point out false crop circles – which would be just imitations of legitimate designs, which obey a series of supposed patterns, such as the curvature of vegetables, symmetrical distances, and preservation of the structure of the plants, without damage to the stem or leaves. . On Girotto’s property, this week’s heavy rain has already erased the drawings.

If the designers remain anonymous, Ipuaçu wants to enjoy its fame. The city hall already boasts on the website the title of “national capital of crop circles”, but it is still far from receiving the same volume of tourists as Roswell (USA), where supposedly a flying saucer would have been found, or Stonehenge (United Kingdom), monument stone prehistoric.

The city hall of Ipuaçu says that for each new agroglyph (the list on the municipality’s website indicates that this would be at least the fifth in the region since 2008, but there are other reports), around 2,000 people appear.

The trade, however, has not seen all this movement. “People come more out of curiosity, stay for half an hour and leave. They don’t get to consume in the city”, complains Eliamar Seraglio, 40 years old, owner of the only hotel in the city.

Luiz Prates Junior, from the Santa Catarina Ufological Research Group, invested time at the site to collect samples of soil, plants, listen to witnesses and collect images of the drawing, with about 700 m².

“Although the design was created over tractor wheels, no human footprints were identified, ruling out that the crop circle was produced with ropes or wood,” said Prates. “If that were the case, the vegetation would not be lying as it was found, but with broken or raised plants,” he said.

In science, it is difficult to find someone to endorse the thesis of artists coming from space, with a preference for rural areas in Brazil. There have been reports of enigmatic drawings on plantations since the Middle Ages. Crop circles became famous in the 1980s in the UK. Made from the flattening of vegetation, the images motivated theories.

Until, in 1991, two artists claimed authorship of the drawings. To a British newspaper, friends Doug Bower and Dave Chorley revealed to have made more than 200 of them in the last decade, using boards and pieces of rope. A year later, a crop circles contest was organized, another name given to crop circles. Among the participants were students from a local school and a pair of women accompanied by a dog, trained to pull boards.

The results showed that humans were able to reproduce the proposed design. According to Adolfo Stotz Neto, astronomer and president of the Astronomy Studies Group at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), the technique used by the duo continues to be used to create croppings in the plantations. The boards were used to knead the plantation. The strings, on the other hand, guarantee aesthetics, through precise movements. (Collaborated with Raisa Toledo)

