Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 10:03 am

AgroGalaxy, one of the largest retailers of agricultural inputs and agribusiness services in Brazil, recorded an adjusted net loss of R$ 257.1 million in the second quarter of this year, increasing the adjusted net loss recorded in the second quarter by 138.9%. last year, of R$ 107.6 million. The adjusted profit margin, which a year ago had been negative at 5.5%, in the second quarter of this year was negative at 14%, said this Monday (14) the company, after the closing of the market.

Agrogalaxy’s total net revenue in the second quarter of the year reached BRL 1.832 billion, 6.9% below the BRL 1.967 billion recorded in the same period last year. Inputs revenue decreased 38.7%, to R$ 478.6 million, with a 47% drop in prices and an 8% increase in volume. Revenue from grains rose 14.1%, to R$ 1.353 billion.

Adjusted gross profit reached R$93.3 million in the second quarter, down 51.6% year-on-year. Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was negative at R$ 72.5 million with a negative margin of 4%, reversing a positive result of R$ 56.3 million (with a margin of 2.9%) reported a year earlier.

In a release of results, the CEO of AgroGalaxy, Welles Pascoal, said that the results were affected by the historical seasonality of the period and by the “still challenging” scenario of the Brazilian market. “We were subject to the turmoil that originated in 2022, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, culminating in intense price volatility and the threat of fertilizer shortages worldwide, and the same happened with some chemical pesticides for different reasons. Since the end of last year, we anticipate that the return to normal supply of these inputs and the excess storage of chemical defensives in the sector would lead to price drops. This downward trend influenced the behavior of producers, who began placing orders much closer to their use,” he said.

In addition to the slower pace of sales of inputs and the fall in product prices, Pascoal pointed out that the fall in commodity prices led producers to hold back the sale of grain and, consequently, delay payments to distributors. “All these factors affected the results of the 2nd quarter of 2023, but revenue represents less than 10% of the total for the year, historically”, he pondered.

Another unfavorable impact on Agrogalaxy’s financial result came from the Selic rate, currently at high levels, according to the executive, which was partially offset by the improvement in financial costs passed on to customers. “In terms of capital structure, we managed to close the quarter with a robust cash position, equivalents and investments of R$ 1.4 billion and the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) reached 17.3% in June”, he highlighted.