Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 16:37

São Paulo, 20 – Agroforestry Carbon, a climatech that works with small farmers to develop agroforestry projects for voluntary carbon offsetting, reported having raised R$1.1 million through a crowdfunding round carried out by Arara Seed, an equity crowdfunding platform for agribusiness and climate startups.

“With the advance of climate change around the world, our focus is on initiatives that aim to contribute to planetary, climate and soil regeneration,” said Arara Seed CEO Henrique Galvani in a statement.

According to the company, the resources will be applied to the internationalization and expansion of the marketing, sales and technology teams.