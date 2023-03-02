By Victor Borges

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s corn harvest in 2022/23 will be lower than expected, but production is still on track for a record, according to an assessment by Agroconsult, which maintained its projection for the soybean harvest, also in a historic level.

The consultancy practically did not change its number for the first corn crop, with a harvest under development, estimated at 29.4 million tons, but reduced production in the second crop by approximately 2 million tons, according to figures presented during an event by the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec), in Brasília.

The second corn crop, which accounts for most of the Brazilian cereal and is in the planting process, was estimated at 99.1 million tons, versus 101.3 million tons in a January projection.

“We expected more, but part of what would turn into corn will turn into sorghum, or it won’t turn into corn because of some delay. There was a reduction in the expectation of growth in the area planted with off-season corn”, said the director of Agroconsult, André Pessôa, during the event.

According to him, Minas Gerais and Paraná are two states where the consultancy sees a reduction compared to expectations.

The analyst said that some States will plant corn outside the ideal calendar, mainly in Paraná, which leaves the crop more subject to risk of frost later on.

“These later crops are starting to enter the period of risk of early frost, a period of less intense rain. It is a good perspective for April and May rains, for the time being in the climate charts. But we have a later crop as well.”

As a result, the total corn harvest in Brazil was projected at 128.5 million tons of cereal, versus 130.9 million in the January forecast.

Despite the reduction in the estimate, there would still be an 8.6% increase in production compared to last season.

He sees a chance for Brazil to surpass the United States in cereal exports this year, in line with evaluations circulating in the market.

The soybean harvest in Brazil in 2022/23 was estimated this Wednesday at 153 million tons, according to an assessment by Agroconsult, which maintained its projection in comparison with the data released in the middle of last month.

The estimated volume is 18.4% above the 2021/22 season, “reinforcing the prospect of a great harvest”.

(Text by Roberto Samora)