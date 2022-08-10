THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 10 August 2022, 16:32



AgroBank, CaixaBank’s specialized agri-food sector division, has financed the agri-food sector with 14,415 million euros during the first half of the year, 85% more than the previous year. Additionally, the entity currently has close to 7,000 million euros in pre-approved loans available to its clients, with immediate availability so that they can face the projects they need to carry out.

AgroBank ends the semester with more than 517,000 agro customers, which means that one in two farmers and ranchers in Spain work with CaixaBank. “We have started 2022 strong, intensifying our leadership position to help the transformation of the sector. We want to provide farmers, ranchers and the fishing sector with innovation, digitalization and sustainability in their businesses”, stated Sergio Gutiérrez, director of AgroBank, who adds that “we also accompany our clients in internationalization, since one in every four euros of exports in CaixaBank come from AgroBank clients».

“We are at a time of change for the agri-food sector, full of challenges and opportunities. Therefore, it is time to bet on AgroTech, the agriculture of the future. AgroBank is going to lead the change to make it easier for our clients,” added Gutiérrez. “In addition, we also want to contribute to promoting generational change with programs for young tech farmers and the promotion of women in rural areas,” stressed the director of AgroBank.