The entity's coordinator said that the project approved by the Chamber still needs to evolve to encompass the sector

A CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil) said that agribusiness will not enter into the regulation of the carbon market in the short term. “There is nothing today that really says that in six years from now, for example, we can be regulated”declared Nelson Ananiasthe entity's sustainability coordinator, in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo published this Friday (Dec 22, 2023).

The Chamber of Deputies approved by 299 votes to 103 the bill that creates a legal framework for the regulation of the carbon market in Brazil. The text returns to the Senate. In the 1st analysis in Casa Alta, agriculture was removed from the agenda.

To encourage the reduction of CO₂ emissions, the text creates a trading system in which companies pay for the carbon emitted. The project also stipulates a cap on greenhouse gases that operators can emit.

Operators are individuals or legal entities that control a facility or associated source, such as a group of companies in a certain sector.

The CNA representative said that the proposal still needs to advance further in relation to the discussion for the sector to eventually integrate the regulation.

“We want to remove agriculture from the regulated market from the emissions ceilings, within the National Regulation Plan, because we understand that the methodology for measuring agriculture is not yet mature enough for the sector to enter this accounting”he said.

UNDERSTAND THE CARBON MARKET

The limits for CO₂ emissions will be divided into CBEs (Brazilian Emissions Quotas). A number of quotas will be established that each operator will have per year. They will then be able to sell these CBEs, purchasing carbon credits, to stay below the cap.

Anyone who emits more than 25,000 tons of CO2e, in the case of large industries, will be subject to stricter rules, with sanctions and fines for non-compliance with targets.

Less polluting companies, which emit up to 10,000 tons, will be able to enter the voluntary market, selling the credits they accumulate to those that do not meet their carbon emission quotas, transforming the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions into revenue.

Carbon credits will only be valid if they originate from accredited methodologies, are evaluated by an independent entity and are registered in the SBCE central register.

According to the text presented, the governance of the SBCE will be carried out by 3 bodies:

Superior and Deliberative Body of the SBCE which will provide the system's guidelines and prepare the National Allocation Plan for the resources collected;

Managing body which will regulate and monitor this trade, and may intervene in the SBCE asset trading market to reduce price volatility;

Standing Technical Advisory Committee a consultative body to provide subsidies and recommendations for improving the system.

For the implementation of the system, there will be a transition period of 2 years. At this stage, regulated market operators must submit a monitoring plan and report greenhouse gas emissions and removals to the managing body.

The Organ Superior and Deliberative will be composed of representatives from ministries, in addition to a member of the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Senate, and 2 representatives of the States and 1 representative of the municipalities. Read the list of ministries that will have members in the body: