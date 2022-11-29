Minister of Agriculture says that ministries of Agriculture and the Environment must “walk together”

The Minister of Agriculture, Marcos Montessaid on this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that if Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) adopt the same agricultural policies as their previous governments, the result will be a “disaster”🇧🇷

“We are working, presenting to the transition. Whatever we can do, we’ll do it, hoping it works out. Now, if it is his government in the past, when I was a deputy, it will be a disaster”said.

Watch Minister Marcos Montes’ speech (5min10s):

Montes defended the need to implement policies so that the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment “walk together”🇧🇷 For the minister, Lula should follow the same attitude adopted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the sector.

“The names are good, what you need is the president [Lula] pay attention to agro in the same way that President Bolsonaro did. Do not politicize the ministry, support the actions and defend the producer and not what is out there”, said the current minister of the area.

“He [Lula] is defending a lot of environmental issues, mainly what the European Union defends, we are doing our homework here much better than them”said Montes.