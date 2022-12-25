dear friends, producers and collaborators: It is time to share and celebrate these happy holidays with the family, I wish you a beautiful Christmas Eve and an excellent Christmas. It’s time to thank what was achieved this 2022 and toast to everything that will come next year 2023. It’s the month of family, hugs, reunion, joy and hope. Let’s keep sharing unique moments and growing together! For a Strong and Transparent Association! Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year!

• A Donation of toys in support of the Poli Claus initiative of the Goter groupwhich seeks to benefit the children from rural communities Happy to be part of this project, we also appreciate your work providing security to the agricultural fields of our region.

• The Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Manuel Villalobos, visited the Utefi of the Local Plant Health Board of Valle del Fuerte during the event “Sustainable phytosanitary management of corn cultivation in Mexico”; where the president of the AARFS, César Galaviz, also participated, who highlighted the importance of working in synergy between government institutions and agricultural producer organizations.

• According to the latest state progress on planting permits presented by the Agricultural Validation and Monitoring System (Sivasa), as of December 17, 338,860 hectares have been established in Sinaloa. of corn, 31,339 has. of beans and 30,938 has. of bread wheat. On the other hand, the local boards of Valle del Fuerte and Carrizo jointly register 100,338 hectares of corn, 8,326 hectares of beans and 21,859 hectares of bread wheat.

• We continue to recommend the sowing of high quality wheat seeds, still available in the Norman and Glenn varieties, which are certified by Snics and Senasica, as well as being a guarantee of vigour, quality and yield, due to their characteristics and great adaptability to the climatic conditions of the North of Sinaloa.

• As of December 22, the North Sinaloa dam system reports a storage of 2,219.7 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 69.3% of its capacity; 2,047.2 million cubic meters for Miguel Hidalgo at 61.8% capacity and 399.1 million cubic meters for Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 76.1% of its capacity. Adding a total of 4,666 million cubic meters.

• The price of beans was quoted at 28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and 34 pesos per kilo in CDMX, the fixed exchange rate for this week was at 19.69 pesos per dollar.

