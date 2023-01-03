São Paulo, 3 – The agricultural input sales company Agro Amazônia, belonging to the Sumitomo Corporation Group, announced that on December 21 it completed the acquisition of 100% of Nativa Agronegócios, a retail and agricultural input production company that operates in the region of Cerrado Mineiro. “It expands our borders to a diversified agricultural region with great potential, offering enormous opportunities for growth”, said in a note the CEO of Agro Amazônia, Roberto Motta.

Nativa’s operations include a special fertilizer plant in Ibiá, an experimental station in Patos de Minas, and eight branches spread across cities in Minas Gerais (Patos de Minas, Ibiá, Coromandel, São Gotardo, Patrocínio, Serra do Salitre, Araxá and Uberlandia).