The largest agricultural technology event in the country, Agrishow, canceled its opening ceremony that would take place this Monday (1st).

The cancellation comes amid a controversy with the federal government after Banco do Brasil canceled its sponsorship of the event due to the Minister of Agriculture Carlos Fávaro being turned away from participating in the event and the presence of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) .

The event will take place in the city of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, until May 5th.

Check out the statement in full:

“Due to all the repercussion generated by the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of Agrishow, the entities that organized the event (ABAG – Associação Brasileira do Agronegócio, ABIMAQ – Associação Brasileira de Indústria de Máquinas e Equipamentos, ANDA – Associação Nacional para Diversão de Adubos , FAESP – Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of São Paulo and SRB – Sociedade Rural Brasileira), chose not to hold the opening ceremony of the fair, scheduled for May 1st, at 11am.

Agrishow maintains its tradition of being the sector’s main showcase, presenting the latest in technology for agribusiness, solutions for small, medium and large properties, stimulating business.

We reiterate the invitation for you to keep your visit schedule to the event to learn about the innovations that are increasing the competitiveness and development of the sector.”