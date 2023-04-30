Largest event in São Paulo on agro was threatened with a cut in sponsorship from Banco Brasil and decides to reduce damage without initial ceremony

A agrishow –largest agribusiness fair in Latin America– announced this Saturday (29.Apr.2023) that the opening of the 2nd edition of the event was canceled “due to all the repercussions generated” around the ceremony, which would be held on Monday (1st March) in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo. Here’s the full of the press release (158 KB).

On Wednesday (26.Apr), the Power360 showed that the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favarosaid he would not go to Agrishow if the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also at the event. The forecast was that the former chief executive would accompany the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), at the fair. Bolsonaro will be able to go to the exhibition and walk around the place, among the different stands, but he is not expected to make any more speeches at the event.

According to the document, the decision was taken by the entities that organize the Agrishow. Are they:

bag (Brazilian Agribusiness Association);

(Brazilian Agribusiness Association); Abimaq (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry);

(Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry); walk (National Association for the Diffusion of Fertilizers);

(National Association for the Diffusion of Fertilizers); faesp (Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of São Paulo);

(Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of São Paulo); SRB (Brazilian Rural Society).

“UNINVITED”

Fávaro told the president of Agrishow, Francisco Matturro, that Bolsonaro’s presence on the same day he was going to the event makes him feel “uninvited” of the event.

Matturro, however, told the Power360 that he would never disinvite anyone for the opening of the event, much less a Minister of State, who has a guaranteed presence at the opening ceremony. “I just decided to inform you about a possible presence of the former president, which could cause discomfort”he said.

In response, the minister of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said that “got the message” of the organization of the fair and that will go to Agrishow “on another occasion”.

“I understand entities. I was uninvited, perhaps, to avoid any discomfort. It was asked if it wouldn’t be better for me to go on the 2nd. I got the message, I understand. On another occasion, I visit Agrishow with great affection. Everything in its time”declared to CNN Brazil.

The controversy caused BB (Banco do Brasil) to withdraw its sponsorship of Agrishow. In a note, the bank informed that it should continue to participate “commercial” at the fair by doing business and serving customers. The institution’s expectation is that it will move R$ 1.5 billion at the fair.

The decline of the subsidy was even suggested and supported by other Lula ministers. Paulo PimentaMinister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency), for example, was against BB’s investment.

On his Twitter profile, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françadeclared: “If Agrishow doesn’t want the federal government at the event, I don’t know if Banco do Brasil and the federal government should continue sponsoring the event”.