By the beginning of 2024, AGCO, a group of companies that brings together Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra and other giants in the agricultural machinery sector expects to invest BRL 340 million to expand production capacity in Brazil. The information was disclosed at a Massey Ferguson press conference by AGCO senior vice president and global leader of the company, Luis Felli.

According to the executive, the investments were made in 2022 and should be used by 2024, anticipating a previously disclosed perspective that provided for the application in three years. “We are concentrating the volume of low-power and medium-power agricultural machinery in Canoas (RS) and high-power tractors in Mogi das Cruzes (SP)”, he said, adding that there is also expansion for parts storage and for the segment of grains and proteins.

The global Massey Ferguson expects to increase sales by 2.6 times by 2026 compared to last year, but did not detail how much this represents in values. In South America alone, the goal is 3.7 times growth, which will allow the segment to increase from 19% of representation in the global business (2019 result) to 30% by 2026. increased by 230% in the last three years. “It’s not just sales of more machines, but machines with a higher value,” explained Felli.

The company, which completes 175 years of existence, has more than 200 stores in Brazil. The expectation for this year is that the industry is robust. “We expect the agricultural machinery market to maintain growth of 2% to 4% in 2023”, said the executive.

Although medium and low horsepower tractors still dominate a large portion of the market, Massey sees the market changing and high horsepower should account for 25% of sales this year. Private credit has also been gaining ground compared to credit via the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the acquisition of agricultural machinery. The company estimates that the segment will dominate 67% in 2023.