An endless wait in vain in the emergency room. Drama in the Agrigento area: an elderly woman dies while she waits for five hours to be put on the list. The Agrigento Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation after the complaint from her relatives. The prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy on the elderly woman's body to ascertain any responsibilities of the hospital facility.

According to a reconstruction of the facts, the 70-year-old woman was placed on a waiting list to carry out some tests, but she felt unwell waiting to take the tests.

Clinical documentation seized. The police acquired the health documentation. According to the local press, the incident occurred at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital.