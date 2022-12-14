Agrigento, Giuseppe Sedita, after a long interrogation during the night, his son confesses to the double murder

“Unfortunately in our country a criminal act. A double homicide consumed within a family unit. I have received news from the Carabinieri that the alleged perpetrator was placed under arrest and, therefore, available to investigators.

As mayor and on behalf of the city, shaken by this very bad story, I thank all the carabinieri involved in the operation for having intervened quickly and thus reassured our community”.

With the words of the mayor of Racalmuto (Agrigento), Vincent Handlethe news of the arrest of Giuseppe Sedita, 34, son of Giuseppe Sedita and Rosa Sardo, the spouses found dead yesterday afternoon in their apartment on the third floor of a social housing complex in the Station district. The carabinieri, who are investigating the matter, tracked him down yesterday while he was wandering the streets of the town on foot. After a long interrogation would have confessed to the crime.

To find the lifeless bodies of the parents in a pool of blood she was one of the daughters of the couple, who arrived at the apartment after trying in vain to get in touch with them on the phone. Once she opened the door of the house, between the living room and the kitchen she found their lifeless bodies, and blood everywhere. The weapon used in the double homicide could be a butcher’s cleaver, found near the bodies in the living room of the house.

The prosecutor of Agrigento, Salvatore Vella, and the prosecutor Gloria Andreoli, signed the detention as a suspect in the crime against Salvatore Sedita. During the interrogation with the prosecutor and the carabinieri, he uttered disconnected sentences without providing any logical explanation of what happened. The head of the Vella office and the prosecutor Andreoli, in the next few hours, will ask the investigating judge to validate the detention of the suspect in the crime.

Giuseppe Sedita hospitalized in the psychiatry ward

He was admitted to the psychiatry ward of thehospital of Agrigento Salvatore Sedita, the 34-year-old boy arrested at dawn today for the murder of his parents in Racalmuto. The Prosecutor of Agrigento has ordered the man of the psychiatric investigations why during the interrogation he said nonsense sentences.

The confession of the double murder

The 34-year-old confessed to the murder of his parents. She allegedly said, and repeated, that “those weren’t his real parents.” Of “see ghosts” and “strange appearances” and “doing drugs”, “crack” in particular.

During the interrogation, which took place during the night in the police station of Racalmuto, in the province of Agrigento, Salvatore Sedita, 34, admitted it was him.

Of having killed mom and dad, but always ending the story with “they weren’t my real parents”.

